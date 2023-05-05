Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Buys $12,890.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Skinner acquired 500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $12,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,528.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEBO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Stories

