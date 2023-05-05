Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Peoples Financial Services Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of PFIS opened at $37.49 on Monday. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $268.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72.
Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Peoples Financial Services Company Profile
Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.
