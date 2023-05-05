Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PFIS opened at $37.49 on Monday. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $268.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

