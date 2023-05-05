Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 394,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,207. The company has a market capitalization of $792.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 941,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,484,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 941,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,484,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRDO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

