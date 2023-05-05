Perella Weinberg Partners to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of PWP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 88,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,366. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $679.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter.

PWP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $243,507.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 524,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $243,507.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 524,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $316,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 708,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,873,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,520 shares of company stock worth $2,620,891. Corporate insiders own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

