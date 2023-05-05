Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.76 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts expect Perma-Fix Environmental Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PESI stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 170,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which engages in the provision of nuclear and mixed waste management services. It operates through the Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

