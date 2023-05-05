Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.76 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts expect Perma-Fix Environmental Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

Shares of PESI stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 170,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

PESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which engages in the provision of nuclear and mixed waste management services. It operates through the Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

