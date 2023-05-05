Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.96. 121,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 114,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Perpetua Resources Stock Up 2.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.64.
Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.
