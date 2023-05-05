Perrigo Company plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Perrigo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Perrigo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Perrigo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Perrigo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.