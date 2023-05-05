Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.0 %

PSX stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $94.16. 343,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

