Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $739.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($10.18) to GBX 820 ($10.24) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.31) to GBX 655 ($8.18) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.50) to GBX 720 ($9.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.28.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

