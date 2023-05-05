Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95.4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PNW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.12. 495,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,726.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

