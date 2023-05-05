Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 2.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after buying an additional 190,321 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $360,947,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

PXD traded up $7.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.90. The company had a trading volume of 351,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,761. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.32. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

