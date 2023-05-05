Piper Sandler Lowers TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Price Target to $28.00

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TOWN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of TOWN opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 22.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

