Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The firm had revenue of $834.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $541.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

