Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The firm had revenue of $834.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Pitney Bowes Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $541.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.97.
Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.
Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
