Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.23 EPS.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $69.53. 2,569,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $372,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

