Planning Directions Inc. Purchases 1,856 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $137.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

