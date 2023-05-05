Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,350,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081,214. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.84.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

