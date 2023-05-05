Planning Directions Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $623,999,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,535. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.