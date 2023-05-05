Planning Directions Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 759,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.61. The company had a trading volume of 164,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,304. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day moving average of $190.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

