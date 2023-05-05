Planning Directions Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

