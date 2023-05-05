Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PLYA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,703. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 15,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 332,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,560. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.