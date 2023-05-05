Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.86%. The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Playtika Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $10.38. 1,192,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,508. Playtika has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 78,810,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $624,967,312.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

