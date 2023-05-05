Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Purchases 1,423,700 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423,700 shares during the quarter. BRF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 1.01% of BRF worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in BRF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in BRF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BRF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in BRF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRFS stock remained flat at $1.31 on Friday. 301,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,170. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

