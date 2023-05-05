Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Insider David Sproule Purchases 1,392,677 Shares

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Rating) insider David Sproule bought 1,392,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$389,949.56 ($258,244.74).

Polymetals Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Alahiné licence covering an area of approximately 64.2 square kilometers; and the Mansala licence covering an area of approximately 48.2 square kilometers located in the Siguiri Basin.

