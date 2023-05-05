PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. PPL updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

PPL Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,562. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.