Premier, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Premier in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Premier’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 13.73%.

Premier Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Premier has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $38.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 74.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading

