Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.65. 1,224,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. Premier has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Premier by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $24,419,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Premier by 594.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 415,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 572.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 315,820 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

