Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.43-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Premier Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 563,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. Premier has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Premier by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 76,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $2,350,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Stories

