Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 968 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

