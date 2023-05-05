Private Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 597.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 47.4% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 22,721,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,041,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

