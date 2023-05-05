Private Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $4.90 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,065,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,854,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $596.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

