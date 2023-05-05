Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum Sells 15,000 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Thomas Bartrum sold 1,801 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $49,671.58.

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $413,850.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $428,250.00.

PRVA stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. 6,748,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,466. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.18, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

