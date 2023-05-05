ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) Insider Acquires £137,700 in Stock

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) insider Daniel ONeill bought 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £137,700 ($172,038.98).
ProCook Group Stock Up 2.1 %
LON PROC opened at GBX 27.33 ($0.34) on Friday. ProCook Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25.50 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 116.50 ($1.46). The stock has a market cap of £29.77 million and a PE ratio of -535.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About ProCook Group
