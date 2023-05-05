ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) Insider Acquires £137,700 in Stock

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) insider Daniel ONeill bought 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £137,700 ($172,038.98).

ProCook Group Stock Up 2.1 %

LON PROC opened at GBX 27.33 ($0.34) on Friday. ProCook Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25.50 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 116.50 ($1.46). The stock has a market cap of £29.77 million and a PE ratio of -535.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About ProCook Group

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

