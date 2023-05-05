Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Issue $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Prologis has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 115.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $124.88 on Friday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $153.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

