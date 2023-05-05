Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $90.24 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. Prom has a market cap of $90.24 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.94 or 0.00017044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026077 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,025.94 or 1.00047408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.90142855 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,722,934.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

