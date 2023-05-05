Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.94 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Prom has a market cap of $90.09 million and $2.91 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.94 or 0.00016730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.90142855 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,722,934.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

