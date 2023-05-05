Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.14. Prophecy Development shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2,876,921 shares trading hands.

Prophecy Development Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$12.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Prophecy Development Company Profile

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

