ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 4.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.42. 8,795,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 28,208,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

