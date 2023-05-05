ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Shares Down 1.5%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.67 and last traded at $59.76. Approximately 14,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 21,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 2,025.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 1,079.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Yen

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

