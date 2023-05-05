Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading Up 6.7%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 3,462,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 1,298,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $192.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,403 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.
