Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading Up 6.7%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 3,462,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 1,298,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Protalix BioTherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,403 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.

