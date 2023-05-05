Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Prothena Stock Up 12.8 %
Shares of Prothena stock traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 737,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.37.
In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
