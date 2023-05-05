Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 92 Resources

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at 92 Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

NYSE PRU traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 666,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,939. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 905.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.62. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

