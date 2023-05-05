Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after buying an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5 %

PEG stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

