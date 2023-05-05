Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,019. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Recommended Stories

