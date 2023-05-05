Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pulmonx Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.36. 33,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,052. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $466.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

