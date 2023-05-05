Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $116.62 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001527 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.45099092 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,591,189.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

