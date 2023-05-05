Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issued By Zacks Research

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

