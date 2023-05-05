QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $347.31

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 347.31 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 372.80 ($4.66). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 371.40 ($4.64), with a volume of 905,869 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 430 ($5.37) to GBX 450 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.75) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded QinetiQ Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446.25 ($5.58).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,216.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 343.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

About QinetiQ Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,258.06%.

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.