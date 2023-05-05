QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.60.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $106.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.50. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 24,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

