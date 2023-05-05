QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at HSBC

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $106.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

