Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.87.

Qualys Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,445. Qualys has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Qualys had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,316 shares of company stock worth $2,018,305. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

